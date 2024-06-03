Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,027 shares during the quarter. Natera makes up about 0.3% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after acquiring an additional 865,404 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 107.7% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 899,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,781,000 after acquiring an additional 466,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 413,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,907.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,907.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 4,856 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $529,741.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,298 shares of company stock worth $25,775,766. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

