Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $26.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

