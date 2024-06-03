Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Up 9.5% in May

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,870,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 23,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.28. 2,266,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $82.58.

Canadian Natural Resources shares are going to split on Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.777 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 993.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 187,694 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 81,669 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 464,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

