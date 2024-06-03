Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

