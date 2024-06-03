Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Update

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.12. 1,843,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $409,831,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Capital One Financial by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

