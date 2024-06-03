Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Get Capri alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CPRI

Capri Trading Up 2.1 %

Capri stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. Capri has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $1,052,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $34,958,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $1,973,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.