Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $72,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $83.07 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

