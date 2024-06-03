Carmignac Gestion Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,188 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 3.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $201,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $429.26. 1,162,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,267. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

