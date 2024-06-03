Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Update

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,950,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 27,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $777,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,458 shares in the company, valued at $71,354,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $777,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,354,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.68 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,080.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,153,273 shares of company stock worth $122,134,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.96. 2,376,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,216. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. Carvana has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

