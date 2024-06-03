CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAVA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus raised CAVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 225.74.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CAVA Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after buying an additional 942,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,532,000 after buying an additional 242,376 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

