Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.29

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.29 and last traded at $174.48, with a volume of 766723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $226,557,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

