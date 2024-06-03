Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.40.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $1,329,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.