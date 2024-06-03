Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 536,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $64,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,471.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $198,347. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 362,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 119,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 112,105 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 57,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.00. 41,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

