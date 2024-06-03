Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $111.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.80.

NYSE:CPK opened at $112.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,809,000 after purchasing an additional 334,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $35,265,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 234,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $14,227,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 104,850 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

