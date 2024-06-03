Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lessened by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.0% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,902,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $4.84 on Monday, hitting $157.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,746,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,252. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.25. The company has a market capitalization of $290.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

