CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $31.68. Approximately 36,446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 10,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

CHS Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

