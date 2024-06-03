CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 161 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.50. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

