CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of MSCI worth $37,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $490.50. The company had a trading volume of 781,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,864. The business’s 50-day moving average is $505.62 and its 200-day moving average is $536.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

