CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 52,050 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $23,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

