CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 6,399 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,201. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.88. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

