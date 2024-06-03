CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 8,489 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 483.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $6.64 on Monday, reaching $368.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.92.

View Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.