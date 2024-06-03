CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,765 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.39% of Service Co. International worth $39,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 553,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 63,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SCI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,270. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.4 %

SCI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.37. 684,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

