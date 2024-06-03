CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Mastercard worth $317,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $443.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,393. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $412.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.31.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock worth $896,753,428. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

