CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,710 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $248,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $220.75. 405,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,042. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

