CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,088 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Cisco Systems worth $444,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $393,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 79,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 113,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.65. 23,290,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,543,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

