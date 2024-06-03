CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $197 Million Stock Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $196,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Down 0.4 %

ICLR stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.49. 469,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.54 and its 200 day moving average is $295.87. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $216.78 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.