CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $225.76 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Ares Management worth $225,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $5,177,987.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,939,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock worth $200,239,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.17. 1,615,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.51.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

