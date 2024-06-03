CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $288.74 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,431,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246,982 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of RTX worth $288,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,908,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,685. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

