CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 49,214 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,214 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $546,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,307,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243,074. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $579.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

