Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 5,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $47.91. 2,607,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,507. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,141 shares of company stock worth $1,214,404. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ciena by 339.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

