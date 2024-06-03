Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $52.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.39.

Get Ciena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Trading Up 0.7 %

Ciena stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,404. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.