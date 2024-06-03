Coco Enterprises LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $450.96. 26,025,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,080,008. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $460.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.53 and its 200 day moving average is $425.05.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.