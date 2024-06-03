Coco Enterprises LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coco Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,575,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,739. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.88.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

