Coco Enterprises LLC Invests $238,000 in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 66,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

GBCI traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 73,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,435. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

