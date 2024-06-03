Coinmetro Token Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $9,661.13 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,213.60 or 1.00010528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00110542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,346,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,346,697.01 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.08576223 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,617.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

