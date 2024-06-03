Compound Achieves Market Cap of $484.40 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $58.19 or 0.00084169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $484.40 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,324,346 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,323,892.00371537 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.47786191 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $26,998,801.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

