Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Up 6.9% in May

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 13,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.