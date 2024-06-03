Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.38 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $28.38 million and $975,811.22 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,174,503,731 coins and its circulating supply is 9,520,360,534 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

