Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Copart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Copart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,225,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,826. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

