Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in General Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in General Electric by 24,042.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.40. 5,218,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,540,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

