Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.90), with a volume of 512349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.91).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.65. The firm has a market cap of £541.00 million, a PE ratio of 788.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 29.39.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In related news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 15,316 shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.40 ($12,714.43). 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.