Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,233,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,017. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

