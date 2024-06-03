Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Up 10.7% in May

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 293,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 48.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 79.1% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

Shares of CAAP traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.30. 149,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 39.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corporación América Airports will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

