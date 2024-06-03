Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 65.8% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 7,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.11.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

COST stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $815.39. 2,007,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $750.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $705.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $510.57 and a 12-month high of $827.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

