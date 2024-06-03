Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $676.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $650.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $743.52.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $809.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $750.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $705.36. The company has a market cap of $359.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $501.59 and a 12-month high of $819.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.5% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

