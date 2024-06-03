Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $102.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

