Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.14.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 73.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.