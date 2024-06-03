Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

CRDO opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 2.03. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $257,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,806,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $257,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,806,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,663,602 shares in the company, valued at $184,284,890.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,387 shares of company stock worth $17,790,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

