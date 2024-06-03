Critical Analysis: Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) vs. Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Crown Castle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 5.42% 1.19% 0.64% Crown Castle 20.32% 21.30% 3.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Crown Castle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $63.71 million 4.78 $3.71 million $0.10 134.40 Crown Castle $6.98 billion 6.42 $1.50 billion $3.20 32.22

Analyst Recommendations

Crown Castle has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Crown Castle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Postal Realty Trust and Crown Castle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown Castle 0 10 4 0 2.29

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.77%. Crown Castle has a consensus target price of $112.64, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Crown Castle.

Volatility and Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Crown Castle pays an annual dividend of $6.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 960.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle pays out 195.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Crown Castle has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Crown Castle shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Crown Castle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crown Castle beats Postal Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. As of December 31, 2023, PSTL owned 1,509 properties (including two properties accounted for as financing leases) located in 49 states and one territory comprising approximately 5.9 million net leasable interior square feet. Subsequent to quarter-end and through February 23, 2024, PSTL closed on eight additional properties comprising approximately 33,000 net leasable interior square feet.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.