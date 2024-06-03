Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.80. Approximately 863,041 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 299,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.
Crius Energy Unt Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$498.13 million and a P/E ratio of -40.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55.
Crius Energy Unt Company Profile
Crius Energy Trust, through its subsidiaries, sells electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers. The company offers a suite of energy products and services, including fixed and variable contracts, renewable energy, and bundled products. It provides retail electricity to its customers in the Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas markets; and retail natural gas to its customers in the California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crius Energy Unt
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Crius Energy Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crius Energy Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.